France rugby star Haouas to miss last two Six Nations ties after red card

France international Mohamed Haouas will miss the final two games of the 2023 Six Nations rugby union tournament after he was suspended for a month following his red card against Scotland last Sunday.

The 28-year-old prop, who was appearing in the starting line-up for the first time since November 2021, was dismissed in the 13th minute for headbutting the Scotland scrum-half Ben White.

Haouas' expulsion – with France leading 12-0 – came five minutes after Scotland's Grant Gilchrist was sent off for violent conduct.

France eventually won a pulsating encounter at the Stade de France 32-21.

A Six Nations statement said Haouas conceded that he had committed an act of foul play.

That admission allowed disciplinary watchdogs the chance to cut the suspension.

"Having acknowledged that there were no aggravating factors and accepted mitigating factors ... the committee reduced the six week entry point by two weeks – resulting in a sanction of four weeks," their statement added.

Comeback

France head coach Fabien Galthié drafted Haouas into the squad to replace Uini Atonio, who was banned for three weeks following his yellow card during the 32-19 defeat to Ireland in Dublin on 11 February.

Atonio, having served his suspension, will be available for the game against England on 11 March at Twickenham.

France, who won all five of their games to claim the 2022 Six Nations crown, lie fourth in the 2023 campaign.

They can retain their trophy but must win the clash against England and beat Wales at the Stade de France on 18 March while hoping that Ireland slip up against Scotland or England.

