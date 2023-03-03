Conte on brink of return to Spurs bench after surgery

London (AFP) – Antonio Conte will again be absent when Tottenham visit Wolves on Saturday but will return to work the following day after recovering from gallbladder surgery.

Advertising Read more

Spurs head to Molineux following Wednesday's frustrating 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United in the FA Cup, which looks likely to extend the club's longstanding trophy drought.

"I said he would come back this week and straight after the match against Wolves he will be in London and will be in charge again from Sunday," assistant Cristian Stellini said on Friday.

Conte, 53, returned for two matches after having his operation on February 1 before taking more time to recuperate in Italy.

Although Spurs still have the Champions League to play for this season, it seems likely their 15-year wait for silverware will be extended.

Tottenham remain in control of a top-four finish and while Stellini believes that would be regarded as success this term, he understands the frustration of the London club's supporters, who are desperate for a trophy.

"We have to react immediately because that game (Sheffield United) was not good enough and we don't want to be like this again.

"We don't want to show this to the fans again, we have to create a good mentality."

© 2023 AFP