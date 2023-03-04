David secures draw for Lille in northern French derby

Paris (AFP) – Canada star Jonathan David scored his 16th Ligue 1 goal this season to earn Lille a 1-1 draw away to local rivals Lens in Saturday's northern derby.

Veteran Lille skipper Jose Fonte had headed an Angelo Fulgini free-kick into his own net to put Lens in front four minutes before half-time.

But Lille were rewarded for a much-better second-half display as David turned the ball in from close range on 69 minutes in a meeting of two contenders for European qualification.

Lens missed the chance to climb into second place above Marseille, who visit Rennes on Sunday.

Lille, the 2021 champions, could have gone above fifth-placed Rennes into a European spot with a win but instead remain sixth.

Leaders Paris Saint-Germain, who sit eight points above Marseille at the top of the table, host Nantes in Saturday's late game, their final match before the second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie away to Bayern Munich in midweek.

PSG are without the injured Neymar, while Achraf Hakimi has also been ruled out of the game due to fitness problems.

On Friday prosecutors confirmed to AFP that Moroccan World Cup star Hakimi had been charged with rape following accusations made by a 24-year-old woman.

© 2023 AFP