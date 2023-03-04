SAT first thing: PSG seek Nantes boost before Champions League crunch at Bayern Munich

French football

Kylian Mbappé (left) and Lionel Messi (right) are expected to be key players in Paris Saint-Germain's quest for a ninth Ligue 1 title in 11 years and a first Champions League crown.

Eight points clear of second-placed Marseille with 13 games to go, Paris Saint-Germain will head into Saturday night's clash against Nantes relishing their chances of increasing that lead and closing in on their ninth title in 11 years.

Only Monaco in 2017 and Lille in 2021 have interrupted the domination .

And PSG responded to the impertinence by taking Monaco's rising star striker Kylian Mbappé in 2017 and in 2022 Christophe Galtier – the coach who had led Lille to the crown.

Admittedly, that wasn't a instant snatch. Galtier spent a year at Nice before wending his way to the capital last July.

During his sojourn on the French riviera, Galtier led Nice to the final of the Coupe de France.

His men succumbed somewhat soggily to Antoine Kombouaré's Nantes in the 2022 final at the Stade de France.

Nearly a year on from that setback, Galtier and Kombaouaré will lock horns again at the Parc des Princes.

Nantes, fresh from advancing to the semi-finals of the Coupe de France on Wednesday at the expense of Lens, will be seeking a result to keep themselves clear of the four Ligue 1 relegation places.

The hosts will be attempting to establish an 11-point advantage over Marseilles who play at Rennes on Sunday night.

Pity poor Marseille for they have been plunged into the slough of despond.

Having beaten PSG in the last-16 of the Coupe de France, Igor Tudor's warriors harboured genuine aspirations of repeating the feat in Ligue 1 on 26 February to close the gap on PSG to two points.

But Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi turned up at the Vélodrome last Sunday in ubergenius mode to conspicuously disfigure Marseille.

Messi set up both of Mbappé's goals and Mbappé returned the favour for Messi's strike in the 3-0 searing.

However, while melting in the white heat of a "Messappé" dazzle remains utterly understandable, losing to second division strugglers in the last eight of the Coupe de France seems preposterous.

Tudor admitted a litany of mistakes had undermined his side's performance in the cup.

"We weren't effective enough up front," fumed the Croatian after the penalty shoot-out defeat.

"They defended like their lives depended on it. We hit the post, had chances, missed a penalty ... they battled and were rewarded.

"Obviously going out to a second division side hurts. We beat Rennes and PSG – two good Ligue 1 sides to get to the quarter-finals – and to go out like this is just madness."

Romance of the cup, Igor. Mid-table Nantes turned over high-flying Lens to continue their dance with the trophy.

An injury-hit Lyon just about scraped past second division Grenoble on Tuesday night. Only Toulouse operated logically. The Ligue 1 outfit put six past Rodez who are propping up the second division.

Toulouse, in the semis for the first time since 2009, will play at Annecy on 5 April while Nantes will entertain Lyon for a place in the final on 29 April.

The final flickering in the fancy of PSG looms on a faraway field in Istanbul.

To reach the Elysian pastures of the Ataturk Stadium on 10 June, PSG will have to negotiate several obstacles.

On Wednesday night, Bayern Munich will have to be conquered.

The Germans won the first leg at the Parc des Princes 1-0 on 14 February. France international Kingsley Coman – ironically a product of the PSG academy – scored the goal on what used to be his home turf.

"I can't think about Bayern," said Galtier on Friday. "I'll need to put out a competitive team against Nantes to try and get a third consecutive win in Ligue 1.

"In the game at Marseille, we showed the form that marked us out in the first half of the season before the World Cup," added the 55-year-old Frenchman.

"After Nantes, we have four days to recover and prepare for Bayern."

PSG will be without star striker Neymar for the clash in Germany. Injured during the 4-3 win over Lille on 19 February, the 31-year-old's right ankle has failed to heal sufficiently.

Should PSG end up as crocked as the Brazil international, weeping and wailing will form the soundtrack as club bosses chew over another botched campaign in European club football's most prestigious competition.

Elimination would leave Nice – who feature in the last-16 of the third tier Europa Conference League – as the only French club in European competition.

A tad more than a place in the last eight is in jeopardy this week: the lustre of French club football appears to be at stake.

