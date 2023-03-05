Frankfurt held in Wolfsburg despite Kolo Muani magic

Berlin (AFP) – A Randal Kolo Muani-powered Eintracht Frankfurt missed the chance to cut the gap on fourth place to just one point after being held to a 2-2 draw at Wolfsburg on Sunday.

The France striker scored a goal and set up what looked like a second-half winner for Danish midfielder Jesper Lindstrom, but the effort was ruled out for offside.

Wolfsburg struck first in a seesawing encounter, Omar Marmoush released into space by a pinpoint Yannick Gerhardt pass before rounding goalkeeper Kevin Trapp and hammering home.

The goal was initially chalked off for offside but a VAR review showed Marmoush had timed his run perfectly.

Frankfurt scored two goals in four minutes to take the lead, the first a Kolo Muani header from a corner and the second a long-range rocket from defender Evan Ndicka.

Wolfsburg equalised right before half-time, Gerhardt heading in a Patrick Wimmer free-kick.

Set up by some pacy lead-up work from Kolo Muani, Lindstrom had the ball in the net with 20 minutes to go but the goal was correctly ruled out for offside.

Ndicka had a chance in the 90th minute to win it for Frankfurt when the ball fell at his feet after a mistake from Koen Casteels, but his shot ricocheted off the outside of the post.

The draw leaves sixth-placed Frankfurt three points off the Champions League spots, while Wolfsburg sit five points back in eighth place.

Devastating Diaby

Earlier on Sunday, a dominant performance from France forward Moussa Diaby kept Bayer Leverkusen's faint hopes of European football alive with a 4-1 home win over Hertha Berlin.

Diaby scored one, set up another and proved dangerous throughout. He was ably assisted by teenager Florian Wirtz as Leverkusen won just their second match from their past six.

Leverkusen opened the scoring on 13 minutes through Iran striker Sardar Azmoun, who was set up by a cutback from Jeremie Frimpong.

Frimpong scored an almost identical goal 10 minutes later, this time set up by Diaby.

Diaby put the result beyond doubt midway through the second half with a goal of his own, created by the 19-year-old Wirtz.

Hertha's Dodi Lukebakio scored a penalty in the 67th minute to give the visitors a glimmer of hope but Leverkusen substitute Amine Adli struck with just over 15 minutes remaining to seal the win.

Leverkusen, who are through to the last 16 of the Europa League after beating Monaco on penalties, are now eight points off the European places with 11 games in the season remaining.

Leverkusen captain Lukas Hradecky told broadcaster DAZN "that was one of, if not the best, games of the season -- the perfect preparation for our coming European adventure."

His coach Xabi Alonso echoed the sentiment, saying "hopefully we can take this performance with us in future".

The loss left Hertha, who had won two of their past three coming into Sunday's match, just one point clear of the four teams level at the foot of the table on 19 points.

