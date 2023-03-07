Monfils returns to action at Indian Wells missing Djokovic and Nadal

Tennis

French veteran Gael Monfils will return from a six-month injury lay-off at the Indian Wells tournament which starts on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old last played competitively at the Montreal Masters in August 2022.

The former world number six, who has dropped to 210 while nursing his injured right heel, will open his account against Jordan Thompson from Australia.

The two have never met and the winner will play the second seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round.

World number one Novak Djokovic pulled out of the tournament on Monday after American authorities refused his request for a special permit to enter the country.

Djokovic, who is unvaccinated against the coronavirus, had hoped to be spared the usual entrance requirements of vaccination against the disease.

Carlos Alcaraz, the world number two, takes his place as top seed.

Rafael Nadal, who beat Alcaraz in the semis at Indian Wells in 2022, will miss the event due to the foot injury he sustained in January. The 36-year-old Spaniard has not played since he was eliminated in the second round of the Australian Open.

In the women's event, French number one Caroline Garcia, who has a bye into the second round, will take on either the American Danielle Collins or Tamara Korpatsch from Germany in the second round.

Top seed Iga Swiatek, who also starts the tournament in the second round, will play Claire Liu from the United States or Alison van Uytvanck from Belgium.

