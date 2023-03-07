PSG suffer blow as ankle injury ends Neymar's season

French football

Neymar injured his right ankle during the Ligue 1 match against Lille and will be out for the rest of the season.

Paris Saint-Germain's star striker Neymar will miss the rest of the season after surgery on his right ankle.

The 31-year-old Brazilian injured his foot during the Ligue 1 match against Lille on 19 February.

He was stretchered off and initially suggested that he would be fit to return for PSG's clash in the last-16 of the Champions League at Bayern Munich on 8 March.

He released videos of his efforts to return to action on social media.

However, despite his bullishness, PSG's medical staff told him that he should have an operation to repair ligaments in the ankle.

They said there were likley to be more injuries if he avoided the treatment.

"All the experts consulted have confirmed this necessity," said a club statement.

"The surgery will be performed in the next few days at the ASPETAR hospital in Doha," it added.

Return

Neymar, who scored 13 Ligue 1 goals and contributed another 10 assists before the setback, will resume training during the summer.

Since his injury, his strike partners Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi have scored five of the seven goals in the 3-0 and 4-2 victories over Marseille and Nantes respectively.

They are expected to lead the attack on Wednesday night at Bayern Munich where PSG will endeavour to overturn a 1-0 first leg deficit in their attempt to reach the last eight for the first time since 2021.

Should they fail, Neymar's absence will be less calamitous. PSG will only have the retention of their Ligue 1 title to pursue.

They lead second-placed Marseille by eight points with 12 games remaining.

