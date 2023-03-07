Uefa to refund fans after chaos at Stade de France during Champions League final

Champions League chaos

At least 20,000 fans will be entitled to refunds following the chaotic organisation of the 2022 Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis.

Liverpool and Real Madrid fans caught up in the catastrophic policing of the Champions League final just outside Paris last May will be given their money back after European football's governing body Uefa on Tuesday announced a special deal with the clubs.

Refunds will be available to all supporters with tickets for gates A, B, C, X, Y and Z at the Stade de France where the most chaotic scenes took place on 28 May.

The showdown in Saint-Denis between Liverpool and Madrid was scheduled to start at 9pm local time but was delayed because fans were still trying to enter the arena.

Uefa – which organises the Champions League tournament – blamed Liverpool fans with fake tickets for the problems. French authorities – including the interior minister Gérald Darmanin – also pointed the finger at British supporters.

But videos posted on social media showed police forcing fans to wait in enclosures and gangs of youths attacking the supporters as they tried to make their way to the stadium.

An inquiry – instigated by Uefa – revealed that scores of fans would have died had it not been for the behaviour of Liverpool supporters.

The 150-page report states that there was no evidence to back the assertions of fans with bogus tickets. Investigators said that they were made as part of a reprehensible attempt by the authorities to avoid responsibility.

“We have taken into account a huge number of views expressed both publicly and privately and we believe we have devised a scheme that is comprehensive and fair," said Uefa's general secretary Theodore Theodoridis.

"We value the input from the Liverpool supporter organisations Spirit of Shankly and the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association as well as the open and transparent dialogue throughout this period."

The refund scheme covers 19,618 tickets bought by Liverpool fans.

They will have to claim the money back from Liverpool FC who have been reimbursed by Uefa.

Madrid and neutral fans will need to contact Uefa directly.

French analysis

A review into the near catastrophe undertaken by French senators – senior politicians – just after the match said the game should serve as a wake-up call for improvements at stadia throughout the country with France due to host the rugby union World Cup in the autumn as well as the Olympics in 2024.

Theodoridis added: "We recognise the negative experiences of those supporters on the day and with this scheme we will refund fans who had bought tickets and who were the most affected by the difficulties in accessing the stadium.”

Kevin Miles, the chief executive of the British-based Football Supporters' Association said: “Uefa’s announcement of the ticket refunds is both unprecedented and hugely welcome, and builds concretely on the apology they extended to Liverpool fans earlier.

“Both Spirit of Shankly and the Liverpool Disabled Supporters’ Association deserve enormous credit for the way that they have pressed the case of Liverpool fans affected by the events in Paris.

“Every football fan who has travelled to support a team abroad will know that, while it may have been Liverpool fans who suffered last year, these events or something similar could have happened to any of us.

"What these groups have achieved, supported by the FSA and Football Supporters Europe, represents a significant achievement for football fans everywhere.”

Liverpool fan response

In a joint statement Spirit of Shankly and the Liverpool Disabled Supporters’ Association said: “We welcome the announcement from Uefa.

“This unprecedented move is the result of tireless work, alongside Football Supporters Europe and Ian Byrne MP, to hold those responsible to account for the catastrophic events in Paris.

“With a promise to reimburse supporters, Uefa have gone some way to acknowledging their part in the fiasco.

“But it does not excuse Uefa, exempt them from criticism or lessen the need for them to implement all of the recommendations made by the independent inquiry."

