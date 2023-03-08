Champions League: PSG boss Galtier rejects 'season-defining' tag for Bayern game

Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Christophe Galtier is trying to lead the team into the last eight of the Champions League for the first time since 2021.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier refused to describe Wednesday night's Champions League clash against Bayern Munich as the most important game of his club's season.

Advertising Read more

The Ligue 1 pacesetters go into the second leg of the last-16 game 1-0 down from the first leg at the Parc des Princes on 14 February.

"Every match is important," said Galtier ahead of the match at the Allianz Arena.

"The Champions League is a very difficult competition. There will be a winner and loser but the season doesn't come down to just this match."

PSG's Qatari backers have invested heavily to establish PSG as the supreme entity in French football. And the team has repaid that faith with eight top flight titles in 10 years.

But during that domestic primacy, they have only reached the Champions League final once.

In 2020, under Thomas Tuchel, they lost to Bayern Munich in the showdown in Lisbon.

Decisive

Kingsley Coman scored the winner in the final and the France international – a product of the PSG academy – scored the decider in the first leg last month.

"The Champions League is a very important objective," added Galtier. "We want to go as far as we possibly can."

Failure to progress to the last eight will raise questions about the wisdom of drafting in 56-year-old Galtier to take over from Mauricio Pochettino.

The Frenchman, who led Lille to the 2021 Ligue 1 title before moving to Nice, has steered PSG into an eight-point advantage over Marseille in Ligue 1 after 26 games.

He said his players will need to be dynamic in Munich.

"We will need to have a lot more of the ball, play higher up the pitch and win the ball back deeper in the opposition's half.

"We will have to be audacious in attack."

Without the services of the injured Brazilian superstar Neymar, Galtier will have to rely on Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé for incisiveness.

The duo will enter the fray in fine fettle having scored eight of PSG's 11 goals in the victories over Lille, Marseille and Nantes.

During last Saturday's win over Nantes, Mbappé established himself as PSG's record goalscorer with his 201st strike for the club since arriving from Monaco in 2017.

The 24-year-old France international, who also claimed the Golden Boot for his eight goals in France's run to the World Cup final, was presented with a trophy for his pyrotechnics with PSG following last Saturday's game at the Parc des Princes.

"We're lucky to have Kylian and it's important to be able to count on him," said PSG midfielder Marco Verratti.

"We need to have players like him. We know that we are playing for something huge."

Bayern, unlike their visitors, ooze history in not only the Champions League but also its predecessor the European Cup.

In the original format between 1955 and 1992, Bayern won three of their five trips to the final.

Since the reconfiguration of the tournament in 1993, they have claimed three more titles and been runners-up on three occasions.

Desire

"We all want to go far in the Champions League," Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann told the club's website.

"But in the end, with heavyweights like Bayern and PSG, it's always form on the day that decides.

"What we need in the second leg is to prevent them from using their pace. If you give their attackers too much space, they can unleash their footballing qualities. It's incredibly difficult to defend.

"Both teams are at a similar level in terms of individuals. Both have top stars in their ranks."

In Wednesday night's other game, Tottenham Hotspur entertain AC Milan trying to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first lega at the San Siro.

On Tuesday night in the competition, Chelsea beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0 at Stamford Bridge to progress to the last eight 2-1 on aggregate.

And Benfica annihilated Bruges 5-1 to reach the quarter-finals 7-1 on aggregate.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe