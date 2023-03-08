'Proud' Klinsmann vows to reign over Asia as South Korea boss

Seoul (AFP) – Jurgen Klinsmann wants to win the Asian Cup after landing in South Korea on Wednesday to take over the men's national side.

The former Germany, Bayern Munich and United States coach succeeds Paulo Bento, who took the Koreans to the last 16 of the World Cup in Qatar, where they were beaten 4-1 by Brazil.

"I think the goal has to be winning the Asian Cup. Winning. That is the goal," the 58-year-old former striker told reporters at Incheon airport, where a sprinkling of fans greeted him.

"You proved in Qatar that you can beat big nations, you beat Portugal in Qatar and four years ago you beat Germany, so you can do very well and this is our goal."

Klinsmann had a successful playing career at clubs such as Inter Milan, Tottenham and Bayern, but some South Korean fans have questioned his record as a coach.

He took charge of his native Germany in 2004 and led them to third place in the 2006 World Cup on home soil, losing to eventual winners Italy in the semi-finals.

He went on to manage Bayern and the United States.

His previous coaching job was a 10-week stint in charge of Hertha Berlin in the Bundesliga more than three years ago.

Klinsmann, who signed a three-and-a-half year contract with the Korea Football Association, added "I'm very proud and very privileged to have this opportunity to come to Korea and to work with the national team and to hopefully have success.

"That's why I am here and I'm looking forward to it, to get started and to get to work."

His first match will be a friendly against Colombia on March 24.

The Asian Cup takes place in Qatar early next year.

