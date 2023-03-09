Diacre sacked as coach of French women's football team as players revolt

French football

Corinne Diacre was dismissed from her post as head coach of the France women's team four months before the start of the World Cup and two weeks after three players retired from the international team citing problems with the management of the squad.

The 48-year-old came under intense scrutiny last month when the France skipper Wendie Renard said she would no longer play for the national team in order to preserve her mental health.

In the wake of the shock announcement, Kadidiatou Diani, Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Perle Morroni also said they wanted to quit the squad.

Bosses at the Fédération française de football (FFF) – which runs the national teams – acknowledged the moves in a statement which ostensibly supported Diacre and her staff.

But on Thursday at a meeting of the FFF's executive committee, they changed tack.

"The FFF acknowledges the implication, and the seriousness with which Corinne Diacre and her staff have done their job, but it seems the problems are, in this context, irreversible," said an FFF statement.

"In view of this, it has been decided to bring an end to Corinne Diacre's job at the head of the France women's team."

Diacre, a former France international, rose to prominence in 2014 when she took over as head coach at Clermont and became the first woman to coach a men's professional team in France.

Pioneer

She remained with the second division outfit for three seasons before taking over as France boss in 2017.

Her side's 2019 World Cup campaign ended in the last eight where they were beaten by the eventual champions the United States.

But soon after the tournament, reports emerged of problems with star striker Eugénie Le Sommer as well as Renard.

Goalkeeper Sarah Bouhaddi announced her retirement in 2020 citing problems with the team's management.

After reaching the last four at the European champions in July 2022, Diacre's contract was extended until August 2024 to take in this year's World Cup as well as the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

On Wednesday Diacre said she wanted to remain in charge to lead the team.

But the FFF interim boss Philippe Diallo disregarded her wishes and opted to put pressure on the players.

"I was confronted with a malaise that had been building up for several years," said Diallo who took over following the departure of former president Noël Le Graët.

"I have done so by choosing between two bad solutions. I have chosen sporting success and sporting performance.

"With a new profile and new resources, the ball is in the court of the players who have expressed their discomfort - in my opinion in the wrong way - and it is up to them to be demanding with themselves and with the French team."

A four-person panel will draw up a list of candidates to replace Diacre, said Diallo.

