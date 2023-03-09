France's Danty returns for England Six Nations trip

Jonathan Danty (C) made his France debut in 2016

Paris (AFP) – Centre Jonathan Danty was one of three changes to France's team named by head coach Fabien Galthie on Thursday as the Six Nations holders head to England this weekend.

La Rochelle's Danty, 30, replaces Yoram Moefana, who is on the bench, after victory over Scotland in the last round.

Danty, a powerful ball-carrier, made the last of his 19 Test appearances in November and has played three club games since recovering from a knee injury.

Tight-head prop Dorian Aldegheri comes in for the banned Mohamed Haouas and flanker Francois Cros takes the place of injured Anthony Jelonch for Saturday's game at Twickenham.

Les Bleus can still retain the Championship but need other results to go their way after victories over Italy and Scotland came either side of defeat to Ireland in round two.

France last won at Twickenham in 2007.

They will host this year's Rugby World Cup which starts on September 8.

France (15-1)

Thomas Ramos; Damian Penaud, Gael Fickou, Jonathan Danty, Ethan Dumortier; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); Gregory Alldritt, Charles Ollivon, Francois Cros; Paul Willemse, Thibaud Flament; Dorian Aldegheri, Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille

Replacements: Peato Mauvaka, Reda Wardi, Sipili Falatea, Romain Taofifenua, Sekou Macalou, Maxime Lucu, Yoram Moefana, Melvyn Jaminet

Coach: Fabien Galthie (FRA)

