McIlroy struggles at Sawgrass as Ramey takes clubhouse lead

Miami (AFP) – Rory McIlroy toiled as American Chad Ramey shot a bogey-free eight-under-par round of 64 to take the early first round clubhouse lead at the Players Championship on Thursday.

Ramey held a one stroke lead over compatriot Collin Morikawa while Canadian Taylor Pendrith shot a five-under 67 and world number two Scottie Scheffler was in a group of players on four-under.

McIlroy though, the world number three, struggled after making a double bogey on the first hole and he made three more bogeys to card a four-over-par 76.

The Northern Irishman, the 2019 winner, struggled off the tee and said that was something that he could ill-afford on an unforgiving TPC Sawgrass.

"I feel like this is as penal as I've seen it out of the rough for a long time. I think you'd have to go back to when the tournament was played in May, when we were in Bermuda rough, for it to be as penal as that. Yeah, you don't hit it on the fairway here, you're going to struggle," he said.

McIlroy, who will be battling to make the cut as he sits 12 shots behind Ramey, indicated that he was not comfortable with his new driver.

"I wish I could use my driver from last year, but I can't just because of -- you use a driver for so long, and...basically it just wouldn't pass the test.

"I've just struggled a little bit off the tee the last couple weeks," he added.

McIlroy's frustration was evident on the par-five 16th where he produced a brilliant recovery shot, clearing the water from the trees, but then three-putted for par.

The 30-year-old Ramey has one win on the PGA Tour, in a weak field at Puntacana in March last year, after working his way up from the lower-tier tours.

He said looking at the leaderboard gave him the belief that, despite being ranked 225th in the world, he could contend with the big names.

"It gives me the confidence, and deep down I believe I belong out here. I believe I can beat them. It's just a matter of proving to everybody else that I can," he said.

"But it's nice to see my name up there with them. I did win an opposite-field event, but a win is a win in my book, so I'm not going to complain," he said.

Last year's winner, Australian Cameron Smith, is not able to defend his title after joining the rival LIV Golf tour.

