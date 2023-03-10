Dempsey to make first start as Scots eye Triple Crown

Former Australia international Jack Dempsey is preparing for his first start for Scotland

London (AFP) – Jack Dempsey will make his first Scotland start, while Stuart Hogg wins his 100th cap, as the Dark Blues go in search of a Triple Crown against unbeaten Ireland in Sunday's Six Nations clash at Murrayfield.

Glasgow No. 8 Dempsey joins the pack alongside lock Jonny Gray, included after Grant Gilchrist was banned after being sent off in a defeat by France last month.

Dempsey made his Scotland debut last year after a change in world rugby's eligibility rules allowed the Glasgow back-row to switch allegiance from his native Australia.

The 28-year-old will wear the No. 8 shirt, with Matt Fagerson moving to fill the flanker position vacated by Hamish Watson.

Scotland's third-round defeat by France ended their hopes of a Grand Slam.

But they will claim their first Triple Crown since 1990 if they win in Edinburgh against an Ireland team bidding for a clean sweep.

The Triple Crown is the reward for beating all three of the other "home" nations in any one tournament, comprising England, Scotland, Ireland and Wales.

Scotland (15-1)

Stuart Hogg; Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe; Finn Russell, Ben White; Jack Dempsey, Luke Crosbie, Jamie Ritchie (capt); Jonny Gray, Richie Gray; Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman

Replacements: Fraser Brown, Jamie Bhatti, Simon Berghan, Scott Cummings, Hamish Watson, Ali Price, Blair Kinghorn, Chris Harris

Coach: Gregor Townsend (SCO)

© 2023 AFP