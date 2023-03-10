Ireland recall Furlong for Scotland Six Nations clash

Dublin (AFP) – Ireland prop Tadhg Furlong will make his first appearance of this year's Six Nations after being named in the starting XV to face Scotland in Sunday's key clash at Murrayfield.

Advertising Read more

Johnny Sexton, the Ireland captain, and centre Garry Ringrose, who both missed the round-three win in Italy, are also back in the side after recovering from injuries.

Furlong's return to fitness following a calf problem is a welcome boost for Ireland coach Andy Farrell after back-up prop Finlay Bealham suffered a tournament-ending knee injury in a 34-20 victory in Rome last month.

Ireland are the only team left in the tournament who can complete a Grand Slam.

A win in Edinburgh would set them up for a March 18 tilt at a clean sweep against England in Dublin.

Ireland (15-1)

Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Bundee Aki, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Conor Murray; Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony; James Ryan, Iain Henderson; Tadhg Furlong, Dan Sheehan, Andrew Porter

Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Cian Healy, Tom O'Toole, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Jamison Gibson-Park, Ross Byrne, Robbie Henshaw

Coach: Andy Farrell (ENG)

© 2023 AFP