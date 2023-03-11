Gill leads India's reply in 4th Australia Test

India's Shubman Gill plays a shot during the third day of the fourth and final Test cricket match between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 11, 2023

Ahmedabad (India) (AFP) – Shubman Gill struck a half-century after losing overnight partner Rohit Sharma early on day three to bring India to 129-1 at lunch in the fourth Test against Australia on Saturday.

The hosts still trail Australia's 480 by 351 runs with Gill, on 65, and Cheteshwar Pujara, on 22, batting in front of a noisy weekend crowd at the world's biggest cricket stadium in Ahmedabad.

Australia's Mitchell Starc bowled to plan with his short balls and a heavy leg-side field, but Rohit took on the challenge as he smashed the left-arm quick for a four and a six at long leg.

The openers started the day on 36-0 and kept attacking on a pitch that still looks good for batting.

But Rohit fell to Matthew Kuhnemann's left-arm spin as the skipper got caught at cover for 35 against the run of play.

Kuhnemann reaped the rewards from Nathan Lyon's wily off-spin from the other end as the senior bowler varied his length and angle to keep the batsmen on their toes.

With Pujara playing the anchor role, Gill kept the runs flowing and reached his fifth Test half-century with a four.

Australia, led by Steve Smith in the absence of Pat Cummins, rotated their bowlers and Starc came back for a second spell in the morning session.

The pitch has been vastly different from the viciously spinning tracks in the previous three Tests and Usman Khawaja made Australia take early advantage with his 180.

The left-handed Khawaja and Cameron Green, who struck his maiden international century with 114, put on 208 runs for the fifth wicket before Australia's innings ended late on day two.

India lead the four-match series 2-1 after Australia won the third Test. The hosts need a win to clinch the series and secure a berth in the World Test Championship final in June.

