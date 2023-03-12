Australian Wade Ormsby wins International Series Thailand

Wade Ormsby of Australia had lagged two shots behind the leaders at the beginning of the day before going on to win

Bangkok (AFP) – Australian Wade Ormsby won his fourth Asian Tour title following a sudden death playoff against Thai Chonlatit Chuenboonngam in the International Series Thailand final on Sunday.

The Aussie had lagged two shots behind the leaders at the beginning of the day, but under near-perfect conditions in seaside resort Hua Hin carded a seven-under-par 65 to win the $360,000 prize money.

Little-known Chonlatit, 24, had looked set to win, remaining in the lead in the final six holes, carding par at 18, before finishing eight-under-par 64.

The 42-year-old dropped only one shot at the 11th but recovered well with birdies on 12, 13 and 16 racing up the leaderboard before missing a birdie at 15ft on the 18th -- and teeing up a playoff.

The sudden-death playoff at the par under five 18th hole was quickly ended by Ormsby with a clutch birdie putt that took the win, but not before the veteran player had a slight wobble.

"I got a little bit unlucky on the playoff hole to find the bunker, but I holed the 12-footer when it mattered," Ormsby said.

"I had a tough week down in New Zealand last week. I was so annoyed with myself as I knew I was playing well," he said, adding he had put in the work with coach Grant Field.

"I am so stoked," Ormsby said. "I am just so happy I have won an International Series event especially here at Black Mountain, I love the place."

Addressing his family home in Australia, he added: "This one's for you guys."

It is Ormsby's first significant victory since his 2020 win at the Hong Kong Open -- where he returns next week as defending champion.

Chonlatit, who put on one of the best performances of his six-year career, said his priority playing was to keep his card for the Asian tour.

"But this week I'm very happy with my performance so I now would like to win one," he said, adding: "I'm sure I can, and I will try."

