France lock Willemse out of Six Nations finale

Toulouse (France) (AFP) – Lock Paul Willemse will miss France's final match of the Six Nations against Wales at the Stade de France, the national rugby federation announced on Monday.

Advertising Read more

The Montpellier second-row forward "is out and back with his club today," said the FFR in a statement without giving further details on the reason behind Willemse's absence.

Willemse was a starter in the first four games of the tournament for Les Bleus, including Saturday's historic 50-13 rout of England at Twickenham.

He was replaced in the 49th minute by Romain Taofifenua, without apparently being injured.

He has not yet been replaced in the squad that will prepare for Saturday's final bow against the Welsh.

Currently second in the table with three wins in four matches, the French still have a chance of winning the tournament for the second year in a row.

To do so, they will have to beat Wales in their match, probably with a bonus point, and then pray that leaders Ireland, who are gunning for a fourth Grand Slam, lose to England in Dublin in the final match of the tournament.

© 2023 AFP