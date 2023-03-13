Milan slip in top four race with Salernitana draw

Boulaye Dia's (3rd-R) level at the San Siro was his ninth league goal of the season

Milan (AFP) – AC Milan slipped up in Serie A's race for the Champions League on Monday after allowing struggling Salernitana to escape the San Siro with a 1-1 draw.

Champions Milan could have drawn level on 50 points with second-placed Inter Milan but stay fourth following Boulaye Dia's 61st minute leveller after Olivier Giroud had headed the hosts in front on the stroke of half-time.

Giroud's eighth league goal of the season came only moments after goalkeeper Mike Maignan had denied Dia an opening goal for Salernitana with a superb tackle on the edge of box.

Stefano Pioli's side were then denied the chance to go back ahead from the penalty spot midway through the second half when referee Federico La Penna overturned his own decision to awarded a spot-kick for a Domagoj Bradaric foul on Ismael Bennacer.

Guillermo Ochoa then pulled off two superb saves to deny Divock Origi and Alessandro Florenzi, the second stop clawed off the goalline.

Milan drawing is great news for Inter who fell to a shock defeat at Salernitana's relegation rivals Spezia on Friday night.

Inter might have fallen 18 points behind champions-elect Napoli but none of their rivals for the remaining three places in the top four won this weekend.

Just three points separate Inter and fifth-placed Roma, with Atalanta another five points back in sixth after being run over by the Napoli title train on Saturday evening.

Salernitana meanwhile stay 16th but maintain the seven-point gap between them and Verona, who sit just inside the relegation zone.

