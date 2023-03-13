Ringrose, Henderson out of Ireland's Grand Slam decider

Ireland centre Garry Ringrose was stretchered off during the Six Nations match against Scotland in Edinburgh

Dublin (AFP) – Ireland's Garry Ringrose and Iain Henderson will miss this weekend's Grand Slam decider against England after suffering injuries during Sunday's win over Scotland.

Centre Ringrose left the pitch on a stretcher wearing an oxygen mask after sustaining a head injury, while second row Henderson was due to have surgery on a broken arm.

The Irish Rugby Football Union confirmed on Monday that Ringrose would miss Saturday's game at the Aviva Stadium.

"Garry Ringrose is doing well today and has returned to Dublin," it said in a statement. "He will take no further part in this year's championship."

Henderson, who came into the side when Tadhg Beirne was injured against France last month, was set for surgery on a fractured forearm on Monday, with the uncapped Ross Molony of Leinster called up to provide cover.

Hookers Dan Sheehan and Ronan Kelleher will be monitored "in camp" after sustaining shoulder injuries in the bruising 22-7 victory in Edinburgh. Ulster's Tom Stewart has been brought in as cover.

Back row Caelan Doris's hip complaint will also be managed by Ireland's medical team.

Andy Farrell's men, chasing Ireland's first Six Nations clean sweep since 2018, are four points clear of second-placed France.

Ireland will welcome struggling England at a sold-out Aviva with the Six Nations title, the Triple Crown and the Grand Slam all up for grabs.

