Scotland duo Hogg and Russell to miss Italy clash

Edinburgh (AFP) – Injured Scotland pair Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell have been ruled out of Saturday's final Six Nations clash with Italy.

Hogg and Russell both came off in the closing stages of Sunday's defeat against Ireland with ankle and knee injuries respectively.

The duo are returning to their clubs for treatment, with Edinburgh fly-half Charlie Savala called in to the squad to deputise, while Josh Bayliss has returned after being released to play for Bath at the weekend.

It remains to be seen if Richie Gray will be fit for this weekend's match at Murrayfield.

The 33-year-old lock was forced off after just six minutes on Sunday with suspected rib damage but has remained with the squad.

"Stuart Hogg sustained an ankle injury and will be unavailable for this weekend's match against Italy. He will return to his club in due course for further management of this injury," a Scottish Rugby statement said on Monday.

"Finn Russell suffered an injury to one of his knee ligaments. He will return to Racing 92 to continue his rehabilitation.

"Richie Gray sustained an injury during the Ireland match and will remain with the squad to be continued to be assessed by medics."

© 2023 AFP