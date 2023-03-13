Shiffrin to be coached by Karin Harjo next season

Mikaela Shiffrin is the most successful racer in history with 87 World Cup wins

Paris (AFP) – US ski star Mikaela Shiffrin, who split with long-time coach Mike Day during last month's World Ski Championships, will be coached by Karin Harjo next season, it was announced Monday.

Harjo is currently head coach of the Canadian women's team and previously worked with Shiffrin in her capacity as assistant coach to the US women's team in technical disciplines (2015-17) and speed events (2017-22).

"I am beyond excited and humbled by the opportunity to work with Mikaela in this capacity," said Harjo, an integral part of the team that supported several of Shiffrin’s World Cup victories and her alpine combined gold medal at the 2021 world championships.

Shiffrin added: "I’m really looking forward to working with Karin again, this time more directly as my new head coach.

"For a large part of my career, I’ve gotten to work with her here and there with her positions on the women’s tech team and then speed team in more recent years.

"I believe she can add a huge benefit to my program in the coming years and will provide a fresh and new way of thinking as we move forward."

Harjo will work alongside Shiffrin's mother Eileen, who has been a coaching ever-present throughout her daughter's career.

Shiffrin on Saturday became the most successful racer in history with 87 World Cup wins, breaking Swedish skier's Ingemar Stenmark's 34-year-old record.

