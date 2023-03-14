Alvarez to face Ryder in Mexico 'homecoming'

Zapopan (Mexico) (AFP) – Undisputed super-middleweight king Saul "Canelo" Alvarez will defend his title against Britain's John Ryder in Guadalajara in May, the first time the Mexican superstar has fought in his homeland since 2011.

Promoters Matchroom Boxing said that Alvarez (58-2-2, 29 knockouts) will face Ryder on May 6 at the Estadio Akron, the home stadium of Liga-MX club C.D. Guadalajara.

It is the first time Alvarez has fought in Mexico since defeating Kermit Cintron in Mexico City in 2011.

The bout also ties in with Mexico's Cinco de Mayo holiday.

"I feel really happy to be coming back in May because following my surgery, I was unsure of when I'd be coming back," Alvarez, 32, said.

"Returning to the ring and coming back to fight in Jalisco, where I'm from, makes me especially happy.

"And in John Ryder, I'm facing a very competitive fighter."

Alvarez will be defending his undisputed crown for the second time after beating rival Gennady Golovkin in their trilogy fight last September.

WBO mandatory challenger Ryder last fought in November, defeating Zach Parker by technical knockout to land the WBO's interim title.

The 34-year-old also had an impressive win early in 2022 over Daniel Jacobs.

"Canelo is one of the greats and I've got a lot of respect for what he's achieved in the sport but I fully believe this is my time to fulfil my dream of becoming a world champion," Ryder said.

