De Bruyne back as Man City eye Champions League quarters

Manchester (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Kevin De Bruyne returned to Manchester City's starting line-up as the English champions looked to progress to the Champions League quarter-finals for the sixth consecutive season against RB Leipzig on Tuesday.

The tie is finely balanced after a 1-1 draw three weeks ago in Germany that De Bruyne missed due to illness.

The Belgian was also left out from the start in a 1-0 win at Crystal Palace on Saturday as Pep Guardiola aims to keep the 31-year-old fresh for the most pivotal moments of the season.

John Stones is selected ahead of Kyle Walker at right-back in the only other City change from the first leg.

Bernardo Silva is preferred on the right of the attack, with both Phil Foden and Riyad Mahrez on the bench.

Leipzig are without the injured Christopher Nkunku, who scored a hat-trick when the Bundesliga side lost 6-3 at the Etihad last season.

Injuries mean the visitors are not even able to fill their bench with just 17 outfield players making the trip to Manchester.

Marco Rose dropped Andre Silva to the bench with Timo Werner instead starting up front, supported by Dominik Szoboszlai and Emil Forsberg.

Manchester City (4-2-3-1)

Ederson; John Stones, Manuel Akanji, Ruben Dias, Nathan Ake; Rodri, Ilkay Gundogan (c); Bernardo Silva, Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish; Erling Haaland

Coach: Pep Guardiola (ESP)

RB Leipzig (4-3-2-1)

Janis Blaswich; Benjamin Henrichs, Willi Orban (c), Josko Gvardiol, David Raum; Konrad Laimer, Kevin Kampl, Amadou Haidara; Dominik Szoboszlai, Emil Forsberg; Timo Werner

Coach: Marco Rose (GER)

Referee: Slavko Vincic (SVN)

© 2023 AFP