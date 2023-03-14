Eintracht's Glasner focussing on Napoli comeback despite away fan ban

Naples (Italy) (AFP) – Eintracht Frankfurt manager Oliver Glasner said Tuesday that he is not worried about a lack of away support as his team try to overturn a two-goal deficit at Napoli and reach the Champions League quarter-finals.

Advertising Read more

The Bundesliga side have decided against selling tickets for the away section at the Stadio Maradona for Wednesday's second leg after the Naples prefecture decided on Sunday to ban residents of Frankfurt from buying tickets for the match.

On Saturday, an initial ban on Eintracht fans, imposed on Friday by the Italian interior ministry which targeted all people residing in Germany, had been overturned.

Sunday's decision came after violence in the first leg won 2-0 by Napoli in Frankfurt, which led to nine people being taken into custody.

"It would have been nice to have our supporters, but we are concentrating on the match and on what can have an impact on this match", he said.

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti said that he respected the decision of the authorities, saying it was made after a first leg "where public order wasn't guaranteed for our supporters".

"There are professionals who work on public order... I can't give my opinion, all I know if that if there is the fear that something can happen it's right to take action," said Spalletti.

"This hasn't got anything to do with the club."

Glasner is without his star striker for the clash, Randal Kolo-Muani suspended after being sent off in the first leg, but the coach said he had "other players capable of scoring".

Spalletti meanwhile confirmed that injury doubts Hirving Lozano, Alex Meret and Kim Min-jae "are all available".

Goalkeeper Meret has recovered from a wrist injury suffered before Napoli's 2-0 win over Atalanta on Saturday, a match in which South Korea defender Kim hurt his calf.

"They are all 100 percent available," added Spalletti.

"You could see their desire to play during this morning's training session, they could already see the full stadium that will greet them tomorrow night."

© 2023 AFP