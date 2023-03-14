Rebel France skipper Renard hints at international return after Diacre's ousting

French football

Former France skipper Wendie Renard says she is amenable to a return to the squad following the dismissal of head coach Corinne Diacre.

Former France women's team skipper Wendie Renard gave her biggest hint on Tuesday that she is ready to return to the international fold following the sacking of the head coach Corinne Diacre.

Renard announced last month that she could not continue to represent her country while Diacre was in charge.

The 32-year-old, who had made 141 appearances for France, said she was pulling away from the team to preserve her mental health. Three other players - Kadidiatou Diani, Marie-Antoinette Katoto and Perle Morroni - also said they wanted to quit the squad.

Last Thursday, the executive committee of the Fédération française de Football (FFF) decided to dismiss Diacre.

In her first public comments since Diacre's departure, Renard told French broadcaster Europe 1 that she would be open to playing for France again.

"I am a competitor at heart," said the defender.

"I love the France jersey and I want to do everything to win a title with it, The next coach must also want to work with me," she added. "It's the coach who will select me if I perform well with my club. But why not?"

Career

Renard started her international career in 2011 when Bruno Bini was in charge of the squad. Her first taste of international competition came at the Olympic Games in London in 2012.

As skipper at the 2015 World Cup in Canada, she led the team to the last eight and the side reached the same stage at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

When Diacre took over in September 2017, she chose another captain for the team but retained Renard's services for the 2019 World Cup in France.

Renard regained the captain's armband in 2021 and skippered the side at last summer's European championships in England where France reached the semi-finals.

She had been expected to lead the squad at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

A four-person panel from the FFF is weighing up a list of candidates to replace Diacre. The current Lyon coach Sonia Bompastor as well as the former Lyon bosses Gérard Prêcheur and Patrice Lair are also understood to be among the frontrunners along with the Saudi Arabia head coach Hervé Renard.

