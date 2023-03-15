Energumene retains Champion Chase crown for Mullins

Paul Townend celebrates landing the Champion Chase on Energumene for the second year running

London (AFP) – Energumene routed his rivals to join a select club of back-to-back winners of the Queen Mother Champion Chase at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday.

The two-mile chasing crown had alluded trainer Willie Mullins for 34 years - now the Irish maestro has two in 12 months, taking his Festival tally to a record-extending 92 winners.

Mullins' fourth winner of the week put up a swashbuckling display, the 6-5 favourite slaying the compact but classy field of seven to land one intrepid punter a mammoth 400,000 pound wager placed with a bookmaker in Brighton.

Ridden spotlessly by Paul Townend Energumene shared the lead with Editeur du Gite, before clicking into top gear round the home turn.

Pinging the last two fences he raced up the hill in front of stands packed with tens of thousands of racegoers including Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, to land the spoils named after her husband King Charles III's late grandmother, one of National Hunt racing's most committed supporters.

Rachael Blackmore got a great ride out of Captain Guinness (12-1) to take second, albeit a respectable 10 lengths behind, with Greaneteen at 25-1 a further 24 lengths adrift in third in what turned into a procession.

What made the victory taste even better for the nine-year-old's connections was the sense of a champion reestablishing himself after the nine-year-old had fluffed his lines in his prep for Wednesday's showpiece at the Cotswolds track in January.

That day he had Editeur du Gite and Edwardstone in front of him, but they could only muster fourth and fifth as Energumene joined Altior and Master Minded as the only back-to-back winners of the Champion Chase this century.

Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort presents jockey Paul Townend with his trophy © Glyn KIRK / AFP

"Today he was just spot on," Mullins told ITV television.

"You don't win championship races like that normally. It's a pleasure to ride and do anything with him," added Townend.

