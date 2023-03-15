Osimhen fires Napoli past Eintracht, into Champions League last eight

Naples (Italy) (AFP) – Victor Osimhen made sure Napoli reached the Champions League quarter-finals for the first time in their history with a brace in Wednesday's 3-0 stroll past Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nigeria striker Osimhen struck either side of half-time to ensure no slip-ups in Naples and help Napoli secure a straightforward, and deserved, 5-0 aggregate win.

Piotr Zielinski added Napoli's third from the penalty spot on a perfect night for southern Italy's biggest club.

Luciano Spalletti's side are close to securing their first Serie A title in over three decades and an already remarkable season got even better with a place in Friday's draw for the last eight of Europe's top club competition.

They have been powered to an almost certain domestic triumph and a deep run in Europe by red-hot Osimhen, who has now netted 23 times in all competitions for possibly the continent's most exciting team.

Eintracht were without suspended France forward Randal Kolo Muani following his sending off in the first leg and the Bundesliga outfit did very little to trouble Napoli.

Oliver Glasner's side head out of the competition on a night in which their fans were involved in serious disorder after travelling to Naples despite no tickets for away fans being put on sale.

© 2023 AFP