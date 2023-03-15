Paris 2024 Olympics: second phase opens for 1.5 million places

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris 2024 Olympic organisers launched a second round of ticket sales for 1.5 million places just over a month after the first phase for 3.25 million tickets.

A second chance to buy 1.5 million tickets for events at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris starts on Wednesday.

Fans hoping to see some of the blue-ribbon finals between 26 July and 11 August – as well as the opening and closing ceremony – will be able to register until 20 April on the Olympic ticket website for a draw which will give access to the places.

From 11 May, successful applicants will be able to buy single tickets for some of the most coveted sessions and organisers have assured that 150,000 seats will be available for 24 euros.

"This second phase will be an exceptional opportunity for people to buy experiences that will be probably once in a lifetime," said Tony Estanguet, boss of the Paris Olympics organising committee.

Estanguet, who won Olympic gold medals in canoeing in 2000, 2004 and 2012, defended the prices and allocation of places in the initial phase of ticket sales during a round of media interviews to start the 500-day countdown to the opening ceremony.

"The organisers can understand the disappointment and the frustration," he told French broadcaster franceinfo.

"There are tens of millions of people who want to come to the Games.

"It is the most popular event. There will be more than a billion people watching the opening ceremony. The challenge was to find that balance."

Second phase draw winners will be informed by email and receive guidelines on buying tickets.

For example, prices for the finals in the athletics will start at 125 euros and rise to 980 euros. Beach volleyball finals will cost a minimum of 100 euros, while the basketball finals range from 90 to 980 euros.

Seventy thousand places ranging from 90 to 2,700 euros will go on sale for the opening ceremony along the river Seine.

"It will be expensive because it will be unique. It will be very spectacular in this iconic city," Estanguet said.

The most expensive seat for the closing ceremony at the Stade de France will cost 1,600 euros.

The French government wants the Paris Olympics organisers to ensure the Games are self-financing.

It means private sponsorship deals and ticket sales are crucial sources of revenue without significant public backing.

"It's key for us to optimise this ticketing programme," Estanguet said.

"We also want to have full stadiums and a fantastic atmosphere."

