Tiafoe beats former champ Norrie to reach Indian Wells semis

Indian Wells (United States) (AFP) – American Frances Tiafoe reached the first ATP Masters 1000 semi-final of his career on Wednesday, downing former champion Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4 to make the last four at Indian Wells.

Tiafoe, ranked 16th in the world, hasn't dropped a set in the combined WTA and Masters 1000 event in the California desert.

He had broken Norrie twice in the second set to serve for the match at 5-2 but was broken.

He made no mistake, however, at his next opportunity. His biggest serve of the match put him up 40-0 as he closed it out in style.

Britain's Norrie, who won the title in 2021, saw the end of an eight-match win streak that included his victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the Rio de Janeiro final last month.

Tiafoe will face either sixth-ranked Daniil Medvedev or number 28 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina for a place in the final.

Sixth-ranked Medvedev, coming off three straight ATP titles at Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai, beat Alexander Zverev in the fourth round on Tuesday despite badly rolling his right ankle in the second set.

