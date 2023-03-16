France boss Deschamps mulls over choice of skipper for Euro 2024 qualifiers

2024 European championships

France head coach Didier Deschamps said he has yet to decide who will captain his side following the international retirement of Hugo Lloris.

France head coach Didier Deschamps on Thursday admitted he has not chosen a new skipper to replace Hugo Lloris who retired from the international squad in January.

Advertising Read more

"It will go through discussions with the players before I make my decision," said Deschamps as he unveiled the 23 names in the squad for the Euro 2024 qualifiers against the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland on 24 and 27 March respectively.

"There is a responsibility to being captain," said Deschamps who skippered the France team to its first World Cup title in 1998. "There are obligations which are important."

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappé as well as the Atletico Madrid attacker Antoine Griezmann would be among the frontrunners for the captain's armband. The two were stars of France's surge to the 2018 title and were instrumental in the run to final in Doha last December.

Pressure

"Getting to the final is not an insignificant achievement," added Deschamps. "We must not forget that because it is useful.

"But we must not say that because we were World Cup finalists that we are already qualified for the Euros.

"We are in a difficult group and we start with the Netherlands who are one of the best European teams.

"We cannot rest on our laurels. We're back in a qualification phase."

Deschamps has drafted in the Lens goalkeeper Brice Samba, Chelsea's defender Wesley Fofana and the Nice midfielder Khéphren Thuram into the international set-up for the first time. He has also kept faith with the veteran AC Milan striker Olivier Giroud who became France's record goalscorer during the World Cup.

"Olivier has lots of experience," said Deschamps. "As long as he maintains a level of performance with his club and is eligible for selection, he is a possibility. Olivier is with us because he keeps himself at the highest level."

After the games against the Netherlands and the Republic of Ireland, France will play Gibraltar and Greece in June.

The return games against Ireland and the Netherlands take place in September and October and the qualifying campaign ends in November with ties at home to Gibraltar and away to Greece.

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe