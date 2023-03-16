Medvedev beats Davidovich Fokina to reach Indian Wells semis

Russia's Daniil Medvedev stretched his ATP win streak to 18 matches by beating Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to reach the Indian Wells semi-finals

Indian Wells (United States) (AFP) – Daniil Medvedev defeated a determined Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 7-5 on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals at Indian Wells and push his ATP match win streak to 18 straight.

The world number six from Russia showed little ill effect from the twisted ankle he suffered in a win over Alexander Zverev a day earlier.

He raced through the opening set, a break of the Spaniard's serve in the second game the only opening he needed as he lost just six points on his serve on the way to pocketing the set in 39 minutes.

It was a different story in the second set on a windy Stadium Court. Davidovich Fokina had a break chance in each of Medvedev's first three service games and was up 0-40 in the eighth game only for Medvedev to escape.

Three games later, Medvedev pounced at Davidovich Fokina's first sign of weakness in the set, breaking him to love and quickly serving out the match -- sealing it with a service winner.

Medvedev -- who is coming off titles in Rotterdam, Doha and Dubai in the three weeks leading into Indian Wells -- next faces American Frances Tiafoe, who beat 2021 Indian Wells champion Cameron Norrie 6-4, 6-4.

