Vancouver finish the job against Real Espana

Vancouver Whitecaps susbtitute Simon Becher was on target against Real Espana as his team progressed to the last eight of the CONCACAF Champions League

Miami (AFP) – The Vancouver Whitecaps moved into the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions League with a 7-3 aggregate win over Honduran club Real Espana after losing 3-2 in San Pedro Sula on Wednesday.

The Whitecaps, 5-0 up from the first-leg, had their destiny firmly in their own hands and after a goal-less first half they extended their advantage in the 66th minute with a thundering drive from Brian White.

But Espana responded immediately with Getsel Montes drilling in from close-range after the Whitecaps defense had failed to clear a corner.

It was another corner which led to the home side taking the lead, on the night, when the ball fell to Ramiro Rocca at the back post and his fierce drive flew into the top corner.

But substitute Simon Becher restored parity with a nicely-taken solo goal, the winger collecting the ball on the left flank, cutting inside and then beating Luis Lopez at his near post.

While their elimination was assured, four minutes from the end, Espana grabbed the consolation of a second-leg win with Montes's second, a powerful header from a corner.

The Whitecaps will face the winner of Wednesday's tie between Los Angeles FC and Costa Rica's Alajuelense -- the MLS team is 3-0 up from the first-leg.

Also on Wednesday, Orlando City were hosting Mexican side Tigres in Florida after their first-leg ended goalless.

© 2023 AFP