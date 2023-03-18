Ollivon's France on the 'right track' for home World Cup

Charles Ollivon made his 33rd France appearance during the Wales win

Paris (AFP) – France flanker Charles Ollivon said on Saturday they are "on the right track" before this year's Rugby World Cup.

Les Bleus ended their Six Nations campaign with a 41-28 victory over Wales earlier in the day.

During the tournament the World Cup hosts only lost to world number one side Ireland.

Former skipper Fabien Galthie took over after the 2019 World Cup and has led the side to second in the rankings.

"We're on four wins from five games," Ollivon told reporters.

"We're progressing, we're on the right track.

"We wanted to wrap up these four years in style in the run-in to the World Cup since the first match on February 2, 2020.

"We finished on a win, it's crucial before taking something else on," the 29-year-old added.

The victory over Wales in Paris came despite the away side taking an early lead.

The visitors' campaign has been marred by off the field issues as they won just once, away to Italy last weekend.

"We beat Wales, it's always tight with them," he said.

"You've seen the experience they had, they're a great team even if it's not too much their season.

"But there's never an easy match," he added.

Ollivon's side are unbeaten at home since March 2021 and have lost just once, to Ireland, in almost two years.

The Toulon flanker captained the side until a knee injury ruled him out of last year's Six Nations Grand Slam success.

The win over Wales was Les Bleus' final competitive match before hosting New Zealand in the World Cup's opener on September 8, at the same venue.

"We wanted above all to keep this win streak going," Ollivon said.

"Enjoy ourselves and finish well in front of our fans," he added.

© 2023 AFP