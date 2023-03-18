'We will see': Reus hints at Dortmund contract extension

Dortmund forward Sebastien Haller celebrates with captain Marco Reus, both of whom scored twice in their 6-1 win over Cologne on Saturday

Berlin (AFP) – Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus, whose contract expires in the summer, on Saturday suggested he will extend the deal at his boyhood club.

Advertising Read more

Speaking after scoring twice in Dortmund's 6-1 home win over Cologne which sent the home side top of the Bundesliga table, Reus hinted an announcement was forthcoming.

"I've said it regularly that I want to end my career here. I feel really good," Reus told Sky.

"It took a while for me to get back (from injury), but I feel good and we will see.

"We're in talks and everything else will become clear in the coming weeks."

Asked if he as captain could encourage some of the club's other stars, including English teenager Jude Bellingham, to stay past the summer, Reus said "you need to ask Sebastian (Kehl)", Dortmund's sporting director.

"I don't have any influence over that unfortunately."

Bayern can return to the Bundesliga summit by avoiding defeat at Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday.

The current German champions have won the last 10 Bundesliga titles.

Dortmund's most recent league crown came in 2011-12, under then manager Jurgen Klopp.

© 2023 AFP