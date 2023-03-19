Sheffield Utd strike late to reach FA Cup semi-finals

Tommy Doyle (left) scored a stoppage time winner to send Sheffield United into the FA Cup semi-finals

Sheffield (United Kingdom) (AFP) – Sheffield United twice came from behind to book their place in the FA Cup semi-finals as Tommy Doyle's stoppage winner earned a 3-2 win over Blackburn on Sunday.

Advertising Read more

The Blades lead Blackburn by nine points in the battle to secure an automatic promotion place to the Premier League next season.

But it was Rovers who won the previous meeting between the sides two weeks ago and the visitors twice led at Bramall Lane.

Ben Brereton Diaz slotted home from the penalty spot after Sam Gallagher's shot hit the outstretched arm of Jack Robinson.

The lead was short-lived as Gallagher deflected Max Lowe's long range effort into his own goal on 27 minutes.

Sam Szmodics restored Blackburn's lead with a cool finish on the hour mark.

Sheffield United would have been dumped out by non-league Wrexham but for some late drama in the fourth round.

And they produced more heroics at the death to book a trip to Wembley.

Oli McBurnie fired in from a narrow angle nine minutes from time.

Doyle then took centre stage with a blistering strike in the 91st minute.

The Manchester City loanee controlled Sander Berge's pass before unleashing a thunderbolt into the top corner.

Sheffield United join City in the last four after Pep Guardiola's men smashed Championship leaders Burnley 6-0 on Saturday.

Erling Haaland scored his sixth hat-trick of the season and second in five days as City remained in the hunt for a treble of trophies.

Manchester United are also on course for a treble of cup competitions ahead of their quarter-final tie at home to Fulham later on Sunday.

Fourth-tier Grimsby are aiming to produce another huge shock later when they travel to in-form Brighton in the other quarter-final.

© 2023 AFP