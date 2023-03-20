Ogier seals magnificent seventh Mexico Rally win

French driver Sebastien Ogier and French co-driver Vincent Landais of Toyota Gazoo cruised to victory in the Mexico Rally on Sunday

Guanajuato (Mexico) (AFP) – France's Sebastien Ogier cruised to victory in the World Rally Championship's Mexico Rally on Sunday, claiming the event for a record seventh time.

Eight-time world champion Ogier, who had built up a comfortable 35.8-second lead after Saturday, never looked like surrendering his advantage as he moved into first place in the drivers championship.

The Toyota driver finished 27.5 seconds clear of Belgium's Thierry Neuville, with British team-mate Elfyn Evans third.

"The car was great this weekend and it was a faultless rally for us and the team," said Ogier, who heads the overall World Championship standings with 56 points after three rounds.

Ogier's seventh Mexico rally victory took him one clear of nine-time world champion Sebastien Loeb, who has won the event six times.

Finland's reigning world champion Kalle Rovanpera meanwhile finished a distant fourth, nearly two minutes off the pace.

This year's race returned to Mexico for the first time since 2020 after disruption caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The next event on the World Championship will take place in Croatia on April 20.

© 2023 AFP