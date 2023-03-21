France boss Deschamps names Kylian Mbappé as skipper for Euro 2024 qualifiers

French football

Kylian Mbappé, who has been named as skipper of the France national team, scored eight goals during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

France head coach Didier Deschamps on Tuesday anointed the Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappé as the new captain of the national team.

The 24-year-old takes over from Hugo Lloris who announced his retirement in January after the World Cup.

Antoine Griezmann will replace Raphael Varane as vice-captain following Varane's withdrawal from the international set-up in the wake of the defeat to Argentina in the final.

Mbappé's first game as skipper will come on Friday in the Euro 2024 qualifier against the Netherlands at the Stade de France. It will be his 67th appearance for his country.

Michel Platini, who captained France to victory in the 1984 European Championships, told the French news agency AFP: "In giving him the responsibility of the captaincy, it allows Kylian, when necessary, to go still further, higher, stronger."

Stalwart

Mbappé made his senior debut on 25 March 2017 as a substitute during the 2018 World Cup qualifier against Luxembourg.

He scored four goals - including one in the final - as France surged past Croatia 4-2 to claim the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

His botched spot-kick in a last-16 shoot-out allowed Switzerland to oust France in the 2020 European championships. But he was one of the key players in France's run to the 2021 Nations League.

And in the final at the 2022 World Cup, he resuscitated French hopes with a brace to draw the sides level at 2-2 and added a third after Lionel Messi had restored Argentina's lead.

Ultimately France lost the penalty shoot-out but Mbappé left the tournament with the "Golden Boot" for his eight goals - the most potent marksman since Brazil's Ronaldo at the 2002 competition in South Korea and Japan.

After Friday's Group B match against the Netherlands, France will play the Republic of Ireland in Dublin on 27 March. They will also play Greece and Gibraltar.

The 2024 European championships will take place in Germany between 14 June and 14 July.

