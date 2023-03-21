Norway's Haaland to miss Euro qualifiers over groin injury

Norwegian striker Erling Haaland scored five goals for his club Manchester City against Leipzig in the Champions League

Oslo (AFP) – Norway's star striker Erling Haaland will miss the country's next two Euro qualifiers against Spain and Georgia due to a groin injury, the Norwegian FA said Tuesday.

Haaland, who recently scored five goals for his club Manchester City against Leipzig in the Champions League and a hat-trick against Burnley in the FA Cup, complained about groin pain following the Burnley game over the weekend.

The Norwegian Football Federation said Haaland had left the national team's training camp in Marbella, Spain, to undergo a medical follow-up with his Premier League club.

"We hoped it was just a discomfort that would pass by Saturday, but after tests and examinations yesterday it is clear that he will not be ready for the games against Spain and Georgia," team doctor Ola Sand was quoted as saying in a statement.

Norway will play two away games in their Euro 2024 qualifying group A debut, first against Spain in Malaga on Saturday and Georgia in Batumi on Tuesday.

