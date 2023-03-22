Defending champion Sakamoto leads women at skating worlds

Defending women's champion Kaori Sakamoto took the lead after the short programme, claiming a score of 79.24

Saitama (Japan) (AFP) – Japan's defending women's champion Kaori Sakamoto took the lead after the short programme at the world figure skating championships on Wednesday.

Performing in front of her home crowd in Saitama, north of Tokyo, Sakamoto skated a solid routine to claim a score of 79.24, ahead of second-place Lee Hae-in of South Korea on 73.62.

Japan's Mai Mihara was third with 73.46, while US champion Isabeau Levito, who turned 16 this month, finished fourth in her first world championships on 73.03.

Belgium's Loena Hendrickx, last year's runner-up at the world championships, ran into trouble with her routine and finished fifth on 71.94.

Russian skaters have again been banned from entering the competition because of the war in Ukraine.

The women's free skate will be held on Friday.

The men's competition, with Japan's defending champion Shoma Uno an injury doubt after hurting his ankle in practice on Wednesday, gets underway on Thursday.

