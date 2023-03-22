Ronaldo wants to be 'most capped player in history'

Cristiano Ronaldo, 38, began his international career in August 2003 in a friendly against Kazakhstan

Lisbon (AFP) – Cristiano Ronaldo made no secret Wednesday of his ambition to notch up another world record -- for the number of international caps -- a day before Portugal face Liechtenstein in Euro 2024 qualifiers.

The 38-year-old was named in new Portugal coach Roberto Martinez's first squad despite being dropped from the starting lineup for Portugal's final matches of the World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo already holds the world record for men's international goals, with 118, and the European men's record of 196 caps, a tally that also equals the world landmark with Kuwait's Bader Al-Mutawa.

"Records are my motivation," Ronaldo told reporters.

"I want to become the most capped player in history. That would make me proud.

"But it doesn't stop there, I still want to be called up very often."

Ronaldo's international career began in August 2003 in a friendly against Kazakhstan and he has represented Portugal in every international competition since Euro 2004.

After the Liechtenstein match, Portugal face Luxemburg on Sunday.

