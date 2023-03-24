Robertson celebrates All Blacks appointment with Crusaders win

Crusaders' head coach Scott Robertson steered his team to victory over the ACT Brumbies

Christchurch (New Zealand) (AFP) – Scott 'Razor' Robertson celebrated his appointment as the next All Blacks coach by guiding the Canterbury Crusaders to snap the ACT Brumbies' four-match winning start to the Super Rugby Pacific season Friday.

Advertising Read more

The 48-year-old was tapped on Tuesday to lead New Zealand after this year's World Cup in France, replacing Ian Foster, and capped a memorable week with his team's confident 35-17 win in Christchurch.

Leicester Fainga'anuku bagged two tries with Braydon Ennor, Codie Taylor and Christian Lio-Willie also crossing against a Brumbies team missing a stack of Test players.

Tom Wright, James Slipper, Rob Valetini, Pete Samu and Nic White were all rested, in accordance with Wallabies policy, while Len Ikitau and Darcy Swain were injured.

Crusaders skipper Scott Barrett said they tried to put the Robertson news to one side.

"We were happy for Razor, but we were trying to keep our focus on the field and not to be too distracted," he said.

"Early on this season we've had a few tough lessons," he added, referring to losing two of their opening four games.

"But we've really drilled down to the core of what this team is good at and I think we're starting to show some good habits in training which is starting to transfer into the game."

The Crusaders were also missing key firepower with Sam Whitelock (hand) and Sevu Reece (knee) both sidelined for extended periods. Fellow injured All Blacks David Havili, Jack Goodhue and Will Jordan were also absent.

But Robertson's reigning champions still had enough talent to post their third win of the season and inflict a first defeat on Stephen Larkham's early title contenders.

A Ryan Lonergan penalty set the Brumbies on their way, but the Crusaders quickly struck back when Fainga'anuku shrugged off three tackles to reach the line.

The home team stretched their lead on 17 minutes after the ball was fed wide from a lineout and Pepesana Patafilo kicked into the 22, with Ennor collecting to dot down.

Taylor added a third try on the cusp of half-time from a rolling maul to give the Crusaders a 21-3 lead.

Second-half tries from Lonergan and Corey Toole gave the Brumbies hope, but they were cancelled out by Fainga'anuku's second and another from Lio-Willie.

© 2023 AFP