Roglic climbs away from Evenepoel on Catalunya mountain

Madrid (AFP) – Primoz Roglic extended his lead in the Tour of Catalunya on Friday by dropping his key rival Remco Evenepoel on the upper slopes of the final climb of the day.

Advertising Read more

Roglic lost out to Evenepoel at the Tour of Spain last season and the pair are using this race as a warm up for their big showdown at the Giro d'Italia.

One of Evenepoel's main strengthes is acceleration sustained over a long stretch that few in cycling can live with, but on Friday, Roglic won with his own trademark, a short, late acceleration near the finish line.

There are two stages remaining with Saturday's run largely flat meaning the race will go down to the final sage in downtown Barcelona.

The packed crowds that usually show up will be able to see tha pair slug it out on the repeated climbs of the Montjuic mountain in the Catalan capital.

© 2023 AFP