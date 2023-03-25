Tearful Springbok Kolbe suffers injury for Toulon

Paris (AFP) – South Africa's Cheslin Kolbe was carted off the pitch on Saturday with an injury during Toulon's French Top 14 game at Lyon.

Advertising Read more

Kolbe, 29, who played five games of the Springboks' Rugby World Cup campaign in 2019, left the field in the 36th-minute after scoring a try.

He appeared to suffer a foot injury as he bounced off the ground after diving to touch down.

The winger was in tears as a golf buggy carried him to the stands, a worrying image with this year's World Cup in France less than six months away.

© 2023 AFP