Cambridge women win sixth straight Varsity Boat Race

Cambridge lead Oxford (R) in the 77th annual women's university boat race on London's River Thames

London (AFP) – Cambridge University's women's crew won their sixth successive Varsity boat race on Sunday as they surged clear of Oxford on London's River Thames.

Both boats broke records last year, with Cambridge winning by two-and-a-quarter lengths.

But rough water on Sunday meant those records were set to remain intact, with Cambridge president Caoimhe Dempsey the only returning rower and no Olympians in either of the 2023 crews.

Oxford made a strong start but it was not long before the Light Blues reduced the Dark Blues' early lead.

Race umpire Matt Smith issued his first warnings as the boats started to edge dangerously close together, with both coxes wanting to take advantage of the fastest-flowing part of the course.

But by halfway Cambridge were in command and they pulled away for a decisive victory.

