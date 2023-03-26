England's Wallace wins PGA Puntacana title with birdie binge

England's Matt Wallace fired a six-under par 66 in the final round to take a one-stroke victory at the PGA Corales Puntacana Championship

Miami (AFP) – Matt Wallace birdied four of the last six holes on Sunday to win the PGA Corales Puntacana Championship for his first triumph in nearly five years.

Advertising Read more

The 32-year-old Englishman made four consecutive birdies from the 13th through 16th holes to fire a six-under par 66 and finish 72 holes at the Dominican Republic resort on 19-under 269.

That was good enough for a one-stroke victory over Denmark's 22-year-old Nicolai Hojgaard, who missed a 20-foot birdie putt at 18 to force a playoff.

Wallace, who captured his first US PGA Tour title, was a four-time winner on the European Tour, the most recent of those having come at Denmark in September 2018.

Wallace capped his birdie run at the windy 16th, where he dropped his approach in swirling winds within inches of the hole and tapped in for a two-stroke lead. He then closed with back-to-back pars.

"Very happy," Wallace said. "Down those last few holes I knew I could do it. I played great all week. Just came out on top, so very lucky.

"This is cool."

Hojgaard, a two-time European Tour winner, sank a 15-foot birdie putt at the par-3 17th to give himself a chance on the final hole.

Americans Sam Stevens and Tyler Duncan shared third, two adrift on 271, with American Austin Eckroat another stroke back.

Most of the PGA's top talent was at this week's WGC Match Play Championship in Austin, Texas.

© 2023 AFP