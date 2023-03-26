Kazakhstan comeback hands Denmark shock Euro qualifying defeat

Paris (AFP) – Denmark blew a two-goal lead to crash to a surprise 3-2 defeat in Kazakhstan in qualifying for Euro 2024 on Sunday.

The Euro 2020 semi-finalists appeared to be cruising to victory in the Group H match as Atalanta youngster Rasmus Hojlund netted twice in the first half after scoring a hat-trick against Finland on Thursday.

Kazakhstan had started their bid to qualify for a first ever major tournament with a home defeat by Slovenia.

But Bakhtiyor Zaynutdinov's 73rd-minute penalty gave the hosts hope of a famous turnaround in Astana.

Midfielder Askhat Tagybergen crashed a long-range drive past a helpless Kasper Schmeichel with four minutes of normal time remaining to equalise.

Substitute Abat Aymbetov provided the golden moment for Kazakhstan -- who have already at least secured a Euro 2024 play-off spot through the Nations League -- leaping to power a header into the top corner in the 89th minute.

He was later sent off for a second yellow card but by then had already grabbed all three points.

Later on Sunday, England welcome Ukraine to Wembley, while Italy take on Malta and Portugal play Luxembourg.

