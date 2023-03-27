Conte thanks fans who shared his 'passion' after Tottenham exit

London (AFP) – Antonio Conte has thanked Tottenham Hotspur fans and all those at the club who shared his "passion" following his departure from the Premier League side.

The Italian left his position as Spurs manager "by mutual agreement" on Sunday following 16 months in charge of the north London team.

His departure came after the Italian's extraordinary post-match rant following a 3-3 draw at Southampton on March 18, a game in which Spurs blew a 3-1 lead, with Conte slamming Spurs players as "selfish" and unable to perform under pressure.

Conte, 53, wrote on Instagram on Monday: "Football is a passion. I would like to deeply thank everyone at Spurs who appreciated and shared my passion and my intense way of living football as a coach.

"A special thought to the fans who always showed me support and appreciation, it's been unforgettable to hear them singing my name. Our journey together has ended, I wish you all the best for the future."

Conte, who took over in November 2021, will be replaced by his assistant Cristian Stellini until the end of the season.

The departure of Conte came with Spurs fourth in the Premier League, but only two points above fifth-placed Newcastle, who have two games in hand in the race for Champions League qualification.

Stellini previously stood in for Conte on the touchline this season when the experienced manager was recovering from gallbladder surgery.

Conte won league titles in his previous three spells in club management at Juventus, Chelsea and Inter Milan, but was unable to end Tottenham's 15-year wait to win a major trophy.

His contract was due to expire at the end of the season.

Following the Southampton match, Conte also took aim at Tottenham's long trophy drought and pinned the blame on a culture of repeatedly changing managers.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, however, said Sunday: "We all need to pull together. Everyone has to step up to ensure the highest possible finish for our club and amazing, loyal supporters."

But one fans' group, the Tottenham Hotspur Supporters' Trust urged the board to be transparent about their strategy following a fourth consecutive season in which the club have changed their manager.

"This departure will come as no surprise to Spurs fans," said a Supporters' Trust statement.

"The club's board must now have a clear strategy for what and who comes next and it needs to tell this club's supporters what that plan is. THST has repeatedly called for this and fans deserve it."

