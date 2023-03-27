England forward Shields to leave Perpignan for return to Hurricanes

Toulouse (France) (AFP) – Nine-times capped England backrow forward Brad Shields is to quit Perpignan at the end of the season to rejoin the Hurricanes in his native New Zealand, the Super Rugby franchise announced Monday.

Advertising Read more

The 31-year-old touched down in Perpignan in November after his previous club Wasps went into administration and were kicked out of the top-flight English Premiership.

Shields soon nailed down a regular starting spot at Perpignan, who currently sit 13th in the Top 14.

The transfer marks a return to his roots, as Shields turned out for the Wellington-based Hurricanes between 2012-18.

© 2023 AFP