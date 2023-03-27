France boss Deschamps tells his men to go Dutch on the Irish in Euros qualifier

2024 European championships

Didier Deschamps took his side to the World Cup final in Qatar in December 2022.

France coach Didier Deschamps urged his players to blitz the Republic of Ireland on Monday night with the same fireworks that annihilated the Netherlands last Friday in their first Euro 2024 qualifer.

Advertising Read more

Deschamps' men won 4-0 at the Stade de France in front of nealry 78,000 spectators.

Freshly anointed skipper Kylian Mbappé set up vice-captain Antoine Griezmann for the opener after three minutes. Dayot Upamecano added a second five minutes later and Mbappé slotted in the third midway through the half. The 24-year-old Paris Saint-Germain striker rounded off the rout in the closing stages.

"The objective will be to bring people forward," said Deschamps on the eve of the Group B fixture at the Aviva Stadium.

"I want us to have control, to be dangerous and effective."

Ireland are trying to reach the final phase of the European championships for the first time since the 2016 competition in France where they lost to the hosts 2-1 in the last 16.

Tally

Griezmann scored both goals in the game in Lyon. And the Atletico Madrid striker is likely to feature on Monday night.

Ireland boss Stephen Kenny said his team would have to show belief in their own style against the World Cup finalists.

"We’ve been working on a way of playing for the last two years," Kenny added.

"We’re very, very comfortable in possession, as comfortable as any team in Europe now in possession.

"Why would we change now? Why would we take a step back now?

'" think we’ll show – and we’ll need to show – fire and ice. We need to show fire ... we need to have that level of tenacity in our play and aggression in our play, but also have composure in possession and have that level of calm in our play in possession. And it’s trying to combine the two."

Griezmann's strike against the Dutch took him to 43 international goals - 10 behind Olivier Giroud who is likely to start in the centre between Randal Kolo Muani on the right and Mbappé on the left.

Mbappé's brace edged him past Karim Benzema's tally of 37 and to within sight of Michel Platini's mark of 41 international goals in 72 appearances - a remarkable achievement for a midfield playmaker.

"For me, it's an honour to be at this stage," Mbappé said. "Obviously Michel Platini is a legend of French football. His record is my next target.

"I might reach it against Ireland, I might not. But I'll get past that mark at some point."

Deschamps, who gave Mbappé the captain's armband following the retirement of Hugo Lloris in January, said he was confident Mbappé would put the team's needs ahead of any personal lust for glory.

"That's Kylian, he's full of ambitions, always setting himself new objectives," added Deschamps. "But the group, the collective, comes first."

Daily newsletterReceive essential international news every morning Subscribe